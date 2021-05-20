Bexley Schools: Jason Fine calls superintendent job 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

Chris Bournea

The new superintendent of Bexley City Schools calls the job a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The Bexley City Schools Board of Education passed a resolution May 11 to enter into contract negotiations with Jason Fine to become the district’s next superintendent, effective July 1.

Fine is the principal at Jones Middle School in Upper Arlington.

“This community is second to none: great students, great staff members, incredibly supportive community members and a tradition of excellence that I’m really excited to elevate and enhance and be part of the future,” Fine said.

Fine's annual salary is $168,000. The district did not provide details of the benefits package.

Fine earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ohio University, a master’s degree from Cambridge College, a certificate in educational leadership from Salem International University and a doctorate in education from Miami University.

“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Fine to Bexley,” school board President Marlee Snowdon said in a news release. “His enthusiastic and optimistic personality, demonstrated understanding of special education and strong listening and communication skills are qualities we identified as important in our next superintendent.”

Thirty-one candidates submitted applications through April 11. Keith Bell, associate director of Leadership Services of the Educational Services Center of Northeast Ohio; and Scot Prebles, superintendent of the Forest Hills School District, were the other finalists. The finalists answered questions submitted by members during a May 4 virtual forum.

Fine will begin transitioning to Bexley schools before the start of his contract, working with interim Superintendent Dan Good, and will officially start July 1.

Fine, whose wife Meredith is a professor at Capital University, said his immediate plans for the district include reviewing the strategic plan, policies and procedures.

“Ultimately, for me, it’s starting to dig in and build those relationships with the community members, our students, our staff members, our leadership team,” he said. “That’s going to be a critical piece of establishing some connections so that we can dig in together and do the important work moving forward.”

The full-time position had been open since Kimberly Pietsch Miller resigned last September to become superintendent of the Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools. Good was named to the interim role soon thereafter.

In February, Jill Abraham, the district’s chief academic officer, withdrew her name from consideration after the board had announced that she had been selected for the job. Abraham has continued in her role as chief academic officer.

