Distinctly Bexley Schools: Graduation is celebration of students, support staff

Dan Good

Guest Columnist

Thank you to our community, families and alumni for joining us in celebrating our Bexley faculty and staff and for all those who will join us for our celebrations of the class of 2021.

Each May is filled with end-of-the-year award ceremonies, presentations and displays of all our students and staff have accomplished each year.

This year’s festivities brought extra excitement and gusto as we took small steps back to normalcy.

Many of these moments would not have been possible without the ongoing support from the Bexley Education Foundation and the parents and community members connected to our Parent Teacher Organizations at our schools.

Bexley City Schools is a distinct place to work and receive an education. I'm grateful to the talented and dedicated faculty and staff who continue to push themselves professionally to be the best educators they can be.

I'm reminded daily of the devotion Bexley families have to their child’s growth and development – it truly takes a village and this village is focused on education.

As we near the playing of "Pomp and Circumstance Marches," our graduates are beginning to imagine and prepare for a life beyond the borders of this distinct community.

They will go on taking the lessons learned in classrooms, conversations had around the dinner table, moments they chose to speak up and speak out for what they believed in and, of course, our unwavering support.

Parents, neighbors and staff, you have given so much to our students this year. You have made an impact, but our work is not yet done.

Bexley City Schools is on a journey, with unwritten chapters ahead, and together this distinct community will continue to steer its growth and future with kindness, understanding and support of our students, families and staff.

Dan Good is the interim superintendent of Bexley City Schools. Learn more about the district at bexleyschools.org