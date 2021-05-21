Bexley Police Beat: May 21

The employees of a restaurant in the 2400 block of East Main Street reported that at 12:59 p.m. May 13 a suspect stole a bag of chips from behind the counter and left the area in a dark colored Chevy sedan.

A description of the suspect was not provided.

In other recent Bexley police incident reports:

A resident reported that between May 7 and May 10, a bicycle was stolen from an area in front of Bexley High School, 326 S. Cassingham Road.

A resident in the 1000 block of Vernon Road reported that between May 7 and May 9, the lock was cut off of his work truck and 300 feet of copper wire and a pipe depth gauge were stolen from the truck.

A resident in the 2200 block of East Broad Street reported that between May 6 and May 7, someone broke into his unlocked vehicle and stole numerous items.

On May 5, a resident in the 900 block of 900 Ferndale Place flagged down police officers and reported the theft of a bicycle. Officers searched the area but did not locate the bicycle.