Bexley’s Main Event returns with distancing recommendations

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek USA TODAY Network

After going on hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Main Event, Bexley’s summer entertainment series, is back for the 2021 season.

The Main Event takes place on Capital University’s East Main Street lawn, featuring movie screenings, live entertainment and food trucks. The series kicked off June 4 with a screening of “Black Panther.”

Other Main Event activities are planned for Aug. 13, Sept. 5 and Oct. 1. Schneider Park, 2130 Astor Ave, is the site for Aug. 13 event.

“The Main Event brings people together, and after a year of social-distancing requirements, we’re looking forward to providing a fun and safe opportunity for our community to reconnect,” city spokesman Sam Metcalf said.

Since Gov. Mike DeWine lifted statewide COVID-related health orders June 2, Main Event organizers encourage participants to follow current guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Metcalf said.

“We recommend wearing a mask when you’re up and walking around, standing in line to order food or talking with people who you don’t know to be vaccinated,” Metcalf said. “Masks and hand sanitizer will be available on-site.”

The live entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m., ranging from musicians to magicians. Movie screenings are scheduled to begin at sunset, about 9 p.m.

“The Main Event this year will feature a lot of the pre-movie entertainment the community is used to,” Metcalf said. “Piccadilly will be on-site to hand out free activity kits for the kids to enjoy while sitting down before the movie. For public health reasons, we aren’t having bouncy houses or any activity that requires close contact.”

Bexley Celebrations & Events plans and organizes Main Event, with representatives from the city, the public library, the chamber of commerce, the Bexley Community Foundation, Capital and local business owners. The city said each event attracts 800 to 1,000 people.

“It fluctuates depending on the month and the weather,” Metcalf said.

For more information and a listing of Main Event activities, visit bexley.org.

