Bexley Police Beat: June 4

A customer of a restaurant in the 2000 block East Livingston Avenue reported that about 8:55 a.m. May 20 an adult male suspect threw spoiled milk on her and her vehicle while she was in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane.

In other recent Bexley police incident reports:

• A resident in the 500 block of North Columbia Avenue reported that sometime between May 18 and May 19, someone stole her bicycle from outside of her garage. The victim said the bicycle was unlocked and her helmet and bike lock were in the bike basket.

• A resident in the 200 block of North Roosevelt Avenue reported that sometime between April 24 and May 17, someone entered his unlocked detached garage and stole a bicycle.

• A resident in the 2200 block of 900 Mayfield Place reported that on May 24, someone damaged a tire on his vehicle.

• The manager of a store in the 2500 block of East Main Street reported that on May 19, a suspect entered the store, filled a shopping basket full of merchandise and exited without paying. A description of the suspect was not provided.

