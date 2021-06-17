Bexley's Independence Day celebration to return with social distancing

Chris Bournea

After last year’s Independence Day celebration was scaled down because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Bexley’s festivities for 2021 will return to the pre-pandemic format – with a couple changes to accommodate social distancing.

As in years prior to 2020, the celebration will include a parade, the John Barr 5K Run/Walk and an evening celebration and fireworks at Capital University. One difference is those planning to attend the evening event are required to register for free tickets.

“The intent of the ticketing is to make sure that we don’t over-occupy the space,” Mayor Ben Kessler reported at City Council’s meeting June 8. “We’re shooting for a maximum occupancy of 10,000. If we find that we’re getting way more registration early on than we expected, we’ll have to revisit that and make sure we’re comfortable expanding it.”

The city is encouraging residents to register early, Kessler said.

“We’re going to try to accommodate day-of registration, but we can’t guarantee it,” he said. “Registration will be open to residents and non-residents.”

Kessler said allotting 10,000 tickets for the evening celebration corresponds with the number of attendees the event drew previous to last year.

“What we’re trying not to get is a huge influx of people because Red, White & Boom! has been canceled,” he said, referring to the downtown Columbus fireworks event. “We’re concerned about that. We want to make sure there’s a safe environment for everybody.”

Another change is the parade route has been altered to allow increased social distancing.

“Our celebrations will look a little bit different than they did last year, but we’re getting to the point where we have to be agile,” council President Lori Ann Feibel said.

The parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and follow an expanded route that goes farther south along Astor Avenue, turning onto Euclaire Avenue. Participants not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks.

The John Barr 5K Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Ave. Registration costs $30 through July 3 and $35 the day of the event.

To register for the evening fireworks and the run/walk go to bexley.org/fourth/

