Bexley City Council OKs change to ARB, BZAP voting rules

Bexley City Council unanimously approved a change June 22 that will allow the city’s Architectural Review Board and Board of Zoning and Planning to OK final votes on issues with a simple majority of members present at a meeting.

Ordinance 25-21 states: “When one or two board members are missing from a meeting, the current rule requiring a majority of the full board for approval as opposed to a majority of those in attendance can disadvantage applicants in that it can necessitate super majority votes and can lead to alternates being pressed to vote on an application they may not be fully familiar with if information was conveyed at prior meetings that they did not attend.”

The new procedure is intended to encourage greater continuity between commission and board meetings and to provide better service to applicants throughout the approval process, said Jessica Saad, chair of council’s zoning & development committee, who introduced the legislation.

“In the past, we’ve had times where we’ve had to revisit (an issue) at the next 30-day meeting for these residents to be approved” for an application before the ARB or BZAP, she said. “I think this allows for more efficiency in our city and our boards.”

BZAP consists of seven regular members and up to two alternate members who render decisions concerning variance requests for residential and commercial properties.

The ARB consists of five regular members and up to two alternates who hear applications for exterior changes to residential and commercial properties.

Before council voted, City Auditor Bill Harvey said the ordinance, in effect, lowers the threshold for the required number of votes for a particular issue.

In the case of the ARB, “you now have, in many cases, two people of a five-person committee making decisions when we’re down to only three (members in attendance),” Harvey said.

City Attorney Marc Fishel said the vote requirement outlined in the ordinance is similar to how City Council operates.

“It would be the same as if only four members of council showed up and only three could make a decision for them on an ordinance,” Fishel said.

In other business, council member Richard Sharp, who was elected in November 2009, announced that he will not seek reelection this year. His tenure includes two years as president from 2013 to 2015. He is the founder and owner of the Bexley BEAT Shuttle Service.

“After consideration of work and life balance, I made the decision not to run for reelection for council,” he said. “Many of the goals I’d had for the city have been achieved, so I’m ‘graduating’ after 12 years from council.”

Sharp is one of three council members whose terms will expire at the end of the year; the others are council President Lori Ann Feibel and member Monique Lampke, according to the Franklin County Board of Elections. Feibel and Lampke have not announced campaign plans.

