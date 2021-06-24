Bexley, Columbus seek ideas for E. Livingston Ave. corridor safety study

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek USA TODAY Network

The cities of Bexley and Columbus are seeking public input on a new study on how to improve safety along the East Livingston Avenue corridor. Residents listed their top safety concerns during a June 17 virtual public forum that organizers say will be the first of three workshops to offer opportunities to provide input.

Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler said he and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther are inviting residents to share ideas about the future of the area.

“We want your ideas and your dreams,” he said. “We want to find ways to meaningfully address the challenges on Livingston and transform it into a corridor that serves our communities in all of the ways that it should.”

Kessler said traffic-related accidents have increased on East Livingston Avenue over the years and the goal of the study is to identify strategies to improve safety for homeowners, motorists and pedestrians.

“Residents shouldn't live in fear of cars running into their homes at night,” Kessler said. “Pedestrians and runners shouldn't avoid the sidewalks of a prime corridor in their neighborhood.”

Reynaldo Stargell, administrator of the Traffic Management Division, said the Livingston Avenue study will build on the Columbus Vision Zero Action Plan, which that city adopted earlier this year in an attempt to reduce and eliminate fatal and serious injuries from vehicle accidents.

“We felt it would be great to partner with the city of Bexley to take a closer look at (the Livingston corridor), reimagine how differently the corridor can look to promote transportation safety moving forward,” Stargell said.

The study will encompass Livingston Avenue from Nelson Road on the west to James Road on the east, said Megha Sinha, a representative from Columbus-based consulting firm NBBJ, which is administering the study.

“We are looking at a 12-month timeframe,” she said. “We started in March, and we should be wrapped up in February or March of 2022.

“The second public workshop is going to happen sometime in the month of August. That is going to focus on discussing the concepts with the public and getting your feedback. And then we’ll come back in a public-workshop setting in November, and we’ll be discussing the draft plan.”

During the forum, participants discussed the possibility of installing additional traffic lights or relocating existing ones to slow traffic, installing traffic circles on residential streets that border Livingston to discourage cut-through traffic, and reconfiguring intersections to improve pedestrian safety.

Kessler said he encourages residents to offer ideas for short- and long-term improvements.

“Take notes, look at even the small things,” he said. “What do the curbs look like? Where does the sidewalk sit relative to the homes on the street? Where could we put trees? Where could we beautify? Where could we see Livingston change dramatically?”

For more information and for the dates of public workshops that will be announced in the future, visit bexley.org/livingston.

