Distinctly Bexley: Time spent as interim superintendent will be cherished

Dan Good

Guest Columnist

Distinctly Bexley.

It’s a phrase that stuck out to me when I joined the district in October 2020, and it rings more true today than it did months ago.

Throughout my brief but memorable chapter as interim superintendent, I have had the great privilege to see the many aspects of what distinguishes Bexley as a community and as a school district.

To the staff: You are truly distinct. Masterful, purposeful, devoted and beloved. The staff in each building, department and from every level make Bexley City Schools a unique place to work and learn. I’m grateful to have been welcomed into such a vibrant group of educators and to have seen you perform in a year like no other. Thank you.

To the students: You are truly distinct. According to the dictionary, the word distinct means “recognizably different in nature from something else of a similar type.” I have witnessed your resilience, resolve and your ability to think critically and apply yourselves in a distinct time in history. You have grown, are recognizably different and are poised for greatness. Thank you.

To the families: You are truly distinct. One of the most significant indicators of student success is family engagement, it’s critically important for students to be supported at home and at school as they grow and develop. Collectively, you have risen to the challenge to participate in education this year and continue to use your voices to advocate for the needs of all students. Thank you.

To the community: You are truly distinct. The African proverb, “it takes a village” is ingrained into the DNA of Bexley. Businesses, foundations, community organizations, city officials and neighbors consistently answered the call and came to the collaborative table to respond to unique challenges and design creative solutions from donations to services to partnerships. Thank you.

As I close my chapter with Bexley City Schools, I am confident of two things. I am leaving the district in the good hands of Jason Fine, the board of education and the staff, students, families and community members that will continue to honor the tradition of excellence.

Together, you will continue to embrace new opportunities for betterment and remain Distinctly Bexley.

Dan Good was the interim superintendent of Bexley City Schools. His last day was June 30. Learn more about the district at bexleyschools.org.