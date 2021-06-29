Green Bexley: Return to ‘normal’ not a good move for environment

Elizabeth Ellman

Guest Columnist

During the week of March 15-23, 2020, Google searches for the word “normal” rose significantly.

Much of this was regarding Sally Rooney’s novel and the associated Hulu series, followed closely by oxygen-saturation levels. It wasn’t long after this initial spike, however, that the content of the queries shifted to perhaps the defining question of the year: “When will things go back to normal?”

I believe this would be a shame.

From an environmentalist point of view, great things happened when we weren’t “normal”: air quality in China and India improved significantly, carbon-dioxide emissions declined due to a reduction in transportation, and waterways which were murky due to heavy boat usage cleared up.

We discovered silver linings in 2020, and I think instead of seeing them as nice accompaniments to the otherwise difficult year we had, we should recognize the benefits in and of themselves – not just in the face of disaster, but as shining examples of the everyday lives we want to live.

Being on the fast-track to a return to normal would leave all the new-found gems we had in our wake. Furthermore, unpausing everything and returning to where we left off would leave us without taking advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create the world in which we want to live; to have an experience better than the one we had pre-2020.

Everything is starting over now, and we have the opportunity to make it what we want it to be. I don’t want my post-pandemic life to be the “normal” life I had before; I want it to be better.

Not only is there no time like the present, but there’s really not much time if we want to do good for the planet. Only about eight and a half years, in fact, according to the scientists who created the Paris Agreement, an international agreement signed by 191 parties to reduce carbon emissions so as not to exceed more than two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

We’ll all have to work to create this better than normal world, and July is a great way to dip your toe in through participation in Plastic Free July, which does not actually mean eschewing plastic for the entirety of the month.

Instead, it’s an opportunity to customize a challenge to reduce your plastic usage in a context and for a duration of your choosing. Furthermore, you’ll receive helpful hints from the organization and a community with whom to celebrate (or commiserate), making the process a truly supportive, community-building a planet-saving endeavor.

To sweeten the deal, we’re partnering with local organizations to bring educational programming to your computer screen all month long.

Join the worldwide community this month that is seeking to return to something better than normal. This is the perfect time to be the change we want to see.

More information about environmental sustainability in Bexley, including how to sign up for Plastic Free July and a calendar of the month’s programming, can be found at greenbexley.org and @greenbexley on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Elizabeth Ellman is chair of Bexley’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee, of which Green Bexley is an initiative.