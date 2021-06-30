Bexley City Schools hires Marcelius Braxton diversity leader, Nyesha Clayton as Montrose principal

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek USA TODAY Network

The Bexley City Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 at a June 29 special meeting to hire Marcelius Braxton as the district’s new diversity, equity and inclusion leader and Nyesha Clayton as Montrose Elementary School principal.

Braxton is assistant dean of student affairs at Capital University School of Law. Clayton is assistant principal at Waggoner Road Junior High School in Reynoldsburg.

Superintendent Jason Fine said 70 candidates applied for the diversity, equity and inclusion leader position. A pre-screening process reduced that number to 11, and one withdrew his name from the process at that point, Fine said.

“We emailed them and asked them to provide a one-page response, which was a letter to the Bexley community telling us what they would do in their first year as a leader of DEI,” Fine said. “We brought in some community members, some Bexley alums. We brought in some staff members and we screened through that process and we were able to narrow that pool down to six (candidates).”

Fine said he conducted phone interviews with the six, which narrowed the pool to three who completed in-person interviews with staff, students and parents.

Susan Lee, dean of students at Antioch College in Yellow Springs (until 2020), and Joanne Lunceford, probation officer training program faculty for the Supreme Court of Ohio, were the finalists.

“We completed reference checks and then I held one final interview with the final candidate,” Fine said.

Braxton earned a bachelor’s degree in economics, philosophy and political science from the University of Pittsburgh, a juris doctor degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law and a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Missouri-Columbia. In his role at Capital, he oversees the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and facilitates DEI workshops.

“His energy and enthusiasm to amplify the voices of our students and families made him a stand-out candidate to lead our district forward,” Fine said.

As the new Montrose Elementary principal, Clayton will succeed Melissa Klosterman-Lando, who is taking a new position as the Bexley City Schools’ employee relations director and will oversee human resources. Clayton has 20 years of experience in education, including the last six years as an assistant principal at Waggoner Road Junior High.

Thirty candidates submitted applications, 11 of whom were identified to move forward and asked by an applicant review team of Montrose staff, parents and district administrators to submit their vision for Montrose in writing. Four candidates were selected to meet with a group of more than 30 Montrose staff, students and community members. The applicant-review team then recommended two finalists to Fine for an interview.

“Her impressive knowledge in the area of curriculum instruction, focus on relationships and empathy, along with 20 years in education made her the outstanding candidate to join our leadership team and the Montrose community,” Fine said.

“We’re thrilled to have you and really excited for the work that’s ahead of you,” board President Marlee Snowdon said of Braxton and Clayton.

Braxton was hired at an annual base salary starting at $115,000. Clayton was hired at an annual base salary starting at $105,000. Both salaries do not include benefits. Their contracts begin Aug. 1 and run through July 31, 2023.

