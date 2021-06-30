ThisWeek moving to subscription-based online model July 1

“A weekly newspaper and a daily website.”

That phrase popped up during a newsroom conversation after ThisWeek Community News debuted its website more than 20 years ago. It was said almost as a passing thought, but it stuck and became our mission.

Through the years, those words have been the focus for our editors, reporters and photographers. We saw the print and web versions of ThisWeek as separate yet complementary editions.

That continues to ring true as starting July 1, ThisWeekNEWS.com will move to a subscription-based model.

The obvious question: Why are digital readers being asked to subscribe while the print editions are delivered free throughout central Ohio?

The answer: Much of our content is available only at ThisWeekNEWS.com, from breaking news to our extensive coverage of high school sports to photo galleries.

The breaking news that reaches you first on our website often doesn’t adapt to weekly print editions because of timing of the news or restrictions of print deadlines. A recent example is our continuing coverage of the mysterious aliment hitting the local bird population.

ThisWeek provides the most comprehensive coverage of high school sports, and much of that coverage is exclusive to our website. Friday night football game stories have been an online-only staple for several years. We also have made our game previews web exclusives. Our coverage of every postseason of every sport primarily is delivered on our website with follow-up stories in print. Coverage also includes many photo galleries, which for years have been among the most popular features on our site.

To subscribe, go to Dispatch.com/subscribenow.

ThisWeek and The Columbus Dispatch are a bundle. Subscribe to one and receive both, including both e-editions.

Decisions like this are not easy to make but are necessary as ThisWeek moves forward with providing our readers with the best possible hyperlocal news and sports coverage for both the online and print editions.

We still value and are proud of what we produce in the print product. As noted earlier, they're separate yet complementary.

We hope you value our content, as well, and subscribe, and we thank you for your support of local journalism.

Lee Cochran is managing editor of ThisWeek Community News. He can be reached at lcochran@thisweeknews.com or 740.888.6054.