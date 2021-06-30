Vote possible Aug. 12 on Sheetz development at E. Livingston and College avenues in Bexley

Chris Bournea

ThisWeek USA TODAY Network

Plans for a Sheetz gas station and convenience store at 2253 E. Livingston Ave. is tentatively scheduled to be voted on by the Columbus Development Commission later this summer.

“The applicant is tentatively scheduled for the Aug. 12 development commission (meeting),” said Tony Celebrezze, assistant director of the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services. “Their agenda will be finalized on July 28.”

SkilkenGold Development LLC, the development partner of the Sheetz Inc. corporation, filed a rezoning application with the city of Columbus in December 2020 asking that the site be rezoned from a C4 commercial district to commercial planned development to make way for the Sheetz gas station at the intersection of East Livingston and College avenues.

In response, Bexley City Council approved a resolution in March, expressing concerns that opening a Sheetz gas station at that site could exacerbate crime, traffic congestion and environmental issues in the area.

The Sheetz rezoning application was tabled at the Columbus Development Commission’s April 8 meeting at SkilkenGold Development’s request.

Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler said at council’s June 22 meeting that the developer has since made changes to the design plans that have lessened the concerns outlined in that March resolution.

Among the changes are plans for SkilkenGold Development to take over management of and investing $100,000 in improving the façade and landscaping of the strip mall just west of 2253 E. Livingston Ave. that includes a Subway restaurant, a liquor store and other businesses, Kessler said.

“I am in favor of the idea of improving that strip center,” he said. “That’s a private-market solution that makes some sense.”

Before the Columbus Development Commission meeting Aug. 12, Celebrezze said, the Columbus Public Service Department is reviewing the Sheetz development’s traffic plan and the Mid-East Area Commission is expected to issue a recommendation on whether Columbus should approve SkilkenGold Development’s plans.

Kessler said he does not plan to provide any further feedback to the city of Columbus about the proposed development.

“I’m in a neutral position at this point,” he said. “I would withdraw any comment to Columbus about it.”

Sheetz is planning to open more than a dozen central Ohio locations this year and could open 50 in the next five years, Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer, has said.

Sheetz, established in 1952 and based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, currently operates 625 store locations across Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, the release said, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year. To learn more about Sheetz and its central Ohio plans, go to SheetzIsComing.com.

SkilkenGold Development representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

