Groveport, Madison Township trash rates will increase

SCOTT GERFEN

editorial@thisweeknews.com

Residents in Groveport and Madison Township will pay more for trash collection beginning the first of the year.

Groveport City Council unanimously approved a new five-year agreement with Local Waste Services Ltd., which will provide refuse and recycling-collection services for $59.40 every three months.

Senior residents will continue to receive a discount.

"Residents will see no difference in the level of service provided through the collection," city administrator B.J. King said.

"The contract will be fixed for five years."

Currently, the city's 2,300 trash customers pay $41.75 every three months.

Groveport is part of a consortium of central Ohio communities that participate in a bidding process administered through the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio's consortium program.

It helps communities realize "greater value from their waste-hauling contracts through a competitive, collaborative bidding process for curbside trash, recycling and yard-waste hauling services," according to SWACO's website.

Rumpke also submitted a bid at $67.38 for every three months.

The city sought input from residents in a spring survey. Slightly more than half (50.1%) of the nearly 270 respondents said they wanted to maintain the "status quo."

"The status quo right now is put your trash out in any container of your choosing and set stuff next to it and it will all be picked up, and use the recycling totes that are provided," King said.

Madison Township trustees also unanimously approved a new five-year agreement with Local Waste Services in which residents will pay $60.30 every three months, beginning Jan. 1.

The agreement includes a senior discount.

Residents currently pay a quarterly bill of $55.62.

Township administrator Susan Brobst recommended "locking in" a five-year agreement that includes a small increase rather than a three-year contract at a larger rate.

@ThisWeekNews