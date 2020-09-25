COVID-19 case at Groveport Madison leads to cancellation of football game

A staff member associated with the Groveport Madison football team was confirmed as having COVID-19, leading to the suspension of all team activities for 14 days, the school district announced Sept. 25.

According to a district statement, eight students were deemed to have been in close contact with the individual — defined as within six feet for more than 15 minutes — and like the staff member are subject to a two-week quarantine.

Eight students and one coach constitutes a workout pod as defined by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The individual was not identified by the district, citing privacy laws.

According to football coach Mitch Westcamp, the team’s practice was cut short Sept. 24 and the players were sent home.

“The district immediately notified 110 members of the team and the coaching staff of their potential exposure and recommended they isolate themselves for the next 14 days and closely monitor themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms,” the district’s statement read. “Upon further review, it is believed eight students ... have been in ‘close contact’ (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) of the individual in question, which would require a 14-day quarantine period. As required, the names of those individuals have been provided to Franklin County Public Health for follow-up.

“Without question, the safety of our staff, students and their families is our foremost concern. There is no question that it’s extremely disappointing we will not be able to participate in any group or football activities for the next 14 days. Still, we know no one wants to take additional risks when it comes to this serious disease.”

Groveport’s scheduled Sept. 25 game at Newark was canceled, and the quarantine also will mean that the Cruisers’ Oct. 2 home game at Central Crossing is off.

In place of the canceled game, Newark is playing Hamilton Township on Sept. 25.

A 14-day quarantine would put the team back to work Oct. 9, the day of the first scheduled Division I, Region 3 playoff games.

Westcamp emphasized that the team has followed protocols.

“We have to err on the side of caution,” said Westcamp, whose team is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the OCC-Buckeye Division. “We’ve done everything we have to do as a program. Our offensive and defensive staffs aren’t together at practice. We wear masks. We distance. We’ve followed protocols.

“My big concern is our first day back (after a 14-day quarantine) is the first day of the playoffs. We’ll play right away if it’s up to me.”

No other Groveport sports programs are impacted.

