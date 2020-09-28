Groveport Madison students return to buildings Oct. 19

JACK McLAUGHLIN

ThisWeekNEWS.com

Groveport Madison students will return to class in school buildings Oct.19, barring a major COVID-19 setback, according to district officials.

“We recognize and understand this is a difficult time for many families right now dealing with remote-learning situations,” Superintendent Garilee Ogden said. “Please know we are committed to returning to in-person classes on Oct. 19 unless conditions dramatically worsen, we are discouraged from reopening by Franklin County Public Health, or the governor orders schools to be closed.”

Groveport Madison families and students were offered the choice of online-only or in-person learning for the first semester of the 2020 school year; only students who selected the in-person learning track – about two-thirds of those enrolled – will return to school Oct. 19 in a blended-learning model. The other one-third of students signed up for online-only instruction.

Under the blended-learning model, students will be separated into two groups, each of which will be in the buildings two days a week. They will use remote learning on the other three days.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System decided Aug. 27 to downgrade Franklin County to threat level 2. Following that, district officials originally planned to resume in-person learning on Sept. 21, but during a Sept. 10 school board meeting, a number of concerns arose about this date.

“Everyone present agreed that the safety of our students and staff must be our primary concern,” said Jeff Warner, the district’s director of communications and community relations. “The second-leading concern was that we should avoid moving too quickly to return to in-person instruction only to switch back to a remote-learning model if the number of positive COVID-19 cases were to substantially increase as a result of the Labor Day holiday weekend or other factors.”

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews