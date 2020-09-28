Notebook: Canal Winchester girls volleyball team focuses on competing

Entering the final few weeks of the regular season, Canal Winchester girls volleyball coach Kellina Snyder shared her agenda for the rest of the year with her team and even the school’s athletics director, Pat Durbin.

“We’re at the point of the season where I simply want us to come in here day to day, give everything we have and stay healthy both mentally and physically,” Snyder said. “We’ve had some lack of experience this year, but we haven’t stopped competing. We’re not the best team in town, but we’re not certainly not the worst, either. There have just been points here and there that, if they go the other way, that can be a huge deal.”

The Indians were 5-8 overall and 3-5 in the OCC-Capital Division before playing Westerville North on Sept. 28.

Avery Huntzinger had 140 kills and Maddy Koehler 104 through 12 matches. Koehler also had a team-leading 19 aces, ahead of Huntzinger’s 17.

“We’ve grown every day,” Snyder said. “We’ve had a tough schedule and we’re still learning how to outhustle and outsmart our opponents.”

•Seeking to win a second consecutive league championship, the Groveport Madison boys soccer team is 1-0-1 in the OCC-Buckeye entering a Thursday, Oct. 1, game at Pickerington Central.

The Tigers are 2-0 in the league and had won three consecutive games after a 0-6-1 start before playing Logan on Sept. 29.

The Cruisers were 3-5-1 overall before playing Licking Heights on Sept. 29. After tying Reynoldsburg at 1 in its league opener Sept. 15, Groveport achieved a season-high in goals in a 5-3 win at Lancaster on Sept. 22.

Last year’s OCC-Capital championship was the first league title in program history.

•Canal Winchester cross country coach Michelle Klamorick anticipated movement within the lineup for the boys team this season, and through five races that came to pass.

Nate Hoffman and Michael McKeon each had been the Indians’ top runner twice in that time, with freshman Josh Fearing taking those honors in the Canal Winchester Invitational on Sept. 2.

McKeon had the team’s best time entering the week, 16 minutes, 58.3 seconds in the Central Ohio Invitational on Sept. 19 at Three Creeks Metro Park.

The girls team had the same top two runners in each of the first five races, with senior Allena Klamorick leading the way ahead of classmate Bonnie Butler. The third through seventh runners were not the same in any competition, however.

•The Groveport girls tennis team has struggled to a 1-15 record, but three of the losses over the past three weeks have been by 3-2 scores.

Because of low turnout, Groveport – whose season continues Thursday, Oct. 1, at Hamilton Township – has had to forfeit third singles and/or second doubles in each of its first 16 matches.

Ada Sayre and Alayna Burholt won at first and third singles, respectively, in a 3-2 home loss to Franklin Heights on Sept. 23, but the Cruisers lost three-set matches at second singles and first doubles.

Groveport’s only win entering the week came against Westland, 4-1 on Sept. 2.

