Delaware Hayes at Canal Winchester: Pacers, Indians seek breakthrough

Delaware Hayes will be seeking its first victory while host Canal Winchester will be looking to win for the first time since Week 2 when the teams meet Friday, Oct. 2.

Delaware fell to 0-5 overall and in the OCC-Capital Division with a 28-0 loss to Dublin Scioto on Sept. 25, while the Indians dropped to 1-4 both overall and in the league with a 42-17 setback to Westerville South the same night.

Pacers quarterback Austin Dowell completed five of 12 passes for 36 yards with an interception against Scioto, while Ty Gillman had 56 yards on 19 carries and Logan Eubanks gained 31 yards on eight attempts.

The Delaware defense allowed 428 yards of offense to the Irish, as Scioto quarterback Amare Jenkins completed 15 of 27 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown and Ed Worthen ran for 103 yards on 16 carries with two scores.

Canal Winchester’s only victory was a 64-14 rout of Franklin Heights on Sept. 4, but the Indians did finish with 419 yards of total offense against South.

Quarterback Reese Musick completed six of 13 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns and carried 20 times for 73 yards and another score. Stephan Byrd added 125 yards on 20 carries.

The Indians’ defense couldn’t slow down South, however, as the Wildcats had 479 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Peter Pedrozo completed 23 of 27 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns and Ethan Hanna ran for 89 yards on 20 carries with two scores.

South, which has clinched a share of the OCC-Capital title, was ranked fourth in last week’s Division II state poll.

WEEK 6

DELAWARE HAYES at CANAL WINCHESTER

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2013, Delaware Hayes 23-7

•Delaware (0-5 overall, 0-5 in OCC-Capital) to date: Lost to Big Walnut 14-6; lost to Westerville North 24-7; lost to Worthington Kilbourne 31-17; lost to Westerville South 59-20; lost 28-0 to Dublin Scioto

•Canal Winchester (1-4 overall, 1-3 in OCC-Capital) to date: Lost to Kilbourne 33-14; defeated Franklin Heights 64-14; lost to Scioto 28-21; lost to North 21-7; lost 42-17 to South

•Top Pacers: Alex Blevins (WR), Austin Dowell (QB), Logan Eubanks (RB), Ty Gillman (RB), Matt McGeath (OL/DL), Logan Gibson (OL), Gavin Kenney (OL), Braeden McGrady (WR), Kaleb Shaw (LB) and Orion Ward (DB)

•Top Indians: Stephan Byrd (RB), Jonathon Chandler (DL), Mason Fry (OL), Andre Heglar (WR), Korbin Martino (DB), Joey Moreno (OL), Reese Musick (QB), Blaine Riley (LB/P) and Luke Twiss (LB)