Notebook: Canal Winchester girls tennis players grew during season

The Canal Winchester girls tennis team finished the regular season at 4-12 overall, but coach Jill Welsh liked where her team stood before the Division I sectional Oct. 8 at Upper Arlington.

“We have progressed and even if our record hasn’t shown it. The growth I’ve seen in certain situations within matches tells me they’re learning,” Welsh said. “We’ve had quite a few nail-biters, a lot of 3-2 matches and a lot of courts that have been close. They’ve taken to the coaching all year. They know how to cope in stressful situations, and that’s only going to help in the future.”

The Indians’ victories came against Franklin Heights (4-0 on Aug. 20), Westland (5-0 on Aug. 29), Whitehall (5-0 on Sept. 16) and Groveport Madison (4-1 on Oct. 5) and with a mix of fluidity and stability in the lineup.

Erin Duckworth played first singles throughout the season, but Layla Fox, Maddie Remias, Maria Sims and Lauren Snider, among others, moved between singles and doubles.

However, the Indians' season ended on the first day of the sectional.

Duckworth won her first two matches before losing to Upper Arlington's Ellis Mizer 6-1, 6-4 in a district-qualifying match. In doubles, Lydia Stek and Snider won two matches before losing in a quarterfinal.

Ada Sayre was the only Groveport player to earn a victory, winning in the first round before losing to Duckworth 6-0, 6-0.

• The Canal Winchester and Groveport cross country teams will participate in OCC meets Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Indians will run in the OCC-Capital meet at Westerville North, and the Cruisers head to Pickerington Central for the OCC-Buckeye race.

Both leagues are assured of having new champions, as previous winners switched divisions because of conference realignment.

Canal Winchester’s boys finished second in the OCC-Capital last year and the girls were third behind New Albany, which had swept three consecutive league meets. Groveport’s boys were fourth and the girls were fifth in the same race.

• The golf seasons at Canal Winchester and Groveport ended in Division I sectional tournaments Oct. 6.

In a boys sectional at Turnberry, senior Noah Cox shot an 84 to lead the Indians to 13th place (351) behind champion Olentangy Liberty (297) as 15 teams scored.

Also scoring were junior Jameson Hippler and sophomore Nolan Frey (both 87) and junior Calvin Trigg (93). Sophomore Andrew Sycks shot a 99.

Groveport’s two individuals, junior Price Cooper and freshman Patrick Bean, shot 116 and 139, respectively.

In a girls sectional at Mentel Memorial, sophomore Grace Beerman’s round of 92 led Canal Winchester to 11th place (416) behind champion Dublin Coffman (331) as 12 teams scored.

Sophomore Sydney Dillon shot a 97, followed by seniors Olivia Sims (108) and Anna Christy (119).

CANAL WINCHESTER BOYS GOLF

•OCC-Capital standings: Worthington Kilbourne (21-0), Delaware (24-3), Big Walnut (19-8), Dublin Scioto (16-11), Westerville North (13-11), Canal Winchester (8-19), Westerville South (4-23), Franklin Heights (0-27)

•Senior lost: Noah Cox

•Key returnees: Nolan Frey, Jameson Hippler, Andrew Sycks and Calvin Trigg

•Postseason: 13th (351) at sectional behind champion Olentangy Liberty (297)

CANAL WINCHESTER GIRLS GOLF

•OCC-Central standings: New Albany (19-1), Dublin Coffman (16-4), Upper Arlington (13-7), Marysville (8-12), Canal Winchester (3-17), Hilliard Davidson (1-19)

•Seniors lost: Anna Christy and Olivia Sims

•Key returnees: Grace Beerman, Sydney Dillon and Paige Wallace

•Postseason: 11th (416) at sectional behind champion Coffman (301)

GROVEPORT MADISON BOYS GOLF

•OCC-Buckeye standings: Pickerington Central (20-0), Reynoldsburg (16-4), Lancaster (12-8), Newark (8-12), Central Crossing (4-16), Groveport (0-20)

•Seniors lost: None

•Key returnees: Patrick Bean and Price Cooper

•Postseason: Did not score at sectional