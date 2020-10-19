Notebook: Groveport boys soccer team ends regular season on losing streak

The Groveport Madison boys soccer team closed the regular season 3-11-1 after a 4-1 loss to Westerville Central on Oct. 15.

The Cruisers also finished 1-2-1 in the OCC-Buckeye Division, losing to Central Crossing 1-0 on Oct. 13. The teams met again Oct. 20 in the first round of the Division I district tournament. The Cruisers were seeded 32nd and the Comets 37th.

The winner visits top-seeded Dublin Jerome in the second round Thursday, Oct. 22. That winner will face 17th-seeded Big Walnut or 27th-seeded Licking Heights in a district semifinal Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The Cruisers entered the postseason on a seven-game losing streak.

“We’ve had some games where we’ve completely controlled the game but when you control a game for 40 or 50 minutes and have nothing to show for it, you open the door for the opponent to make something happen,” Groveport coach Tyler Gleason said. “With a freshman goalie (Mike Musungu), it can be tougher because he is still learning.”

• The Canal Winchester girls soccer team finished the regular season 2-13-1 overall and 2-4-1 in the OCC-Cardinal.

The Indians lost to Big Walnut 1-0 at home Oct. 13 in the league finale as goalie Shea Butterbaugh made six saves. A 3-0 loss to Dublin Coffman on Oct. 15 ended the regular season.

Canal Winchester, seeded 30th, opened the Division I district tournament Oct. 21 against 14th-seeded Hilliard Bradley with the winner playing 26th-seeded DeSales on Saturday, Oct. 24. The Stallions beat the Indians 3-1 on Sept. 12. That winner will play sixth-seeded Olentangy Liberty or 37th-seeded Groveport in a district semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 28.

• The Canal Winchester and Groveport girls tennis teams combined to win four matches in the Division I sectional Oct. 8 at Upper Arlington, but both squads failed to advance any players to district.

Indians senior Erin Duckworth went 2-1 in singles, losing to UA’s Ellis Mizer 6-1, 6-4 in a district-qualifying match. Juniors Lauren Snider and Lydia Stek went 1-1, losing to Olentangy Orange’s Tyler Reed and Caroline Sproule 6-0, 6-0.

Canal Winchester finished 4-12 overall and 1-6 in the OCC-Capital.

“It was a tough year (from the standpoint of) wins and losses,” coach Jill Welsh said. “We tried different lineups to see what would happen. We thought we might do that this season. Any struggles we had will pay off.”

Groveport finished a 2-16 year by getting a sectional win from sophomore Ada Sayre who finished 10-8.

Also competing at sectional were senior Cassie Salva in singles and the doubles teams of sophomores Alayna Burholt and Jillian Caldwell and Liberty Edwards and Tyairah Flowers.

The Cruisers went 0-5 in the OCC-Buckeye.

“The girls won three times more courts than they did last year, so that is a huge positive,” coach Scott Wilson said, adding that the team had to forfeit third singles or a doubles court in each match because of low numbers. “I hope to get all five sophomores back next year to continue their improvement and also get back the players that opted out of this season (because of COVID-19). Our offseason goals are to improve serves and conditioning.”

CANAL WINCHESTER GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 4-12 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Big Walnut (7-0), Worthington Kilbourne (6-1), Dublin Scioto (5-2), Delaware (4-3), Westerville North (3-4), Westerville South (2-5), Canal Winchester (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Gracie Amburgey and Erin Duckworth

•Key returnees: Maddie Remias, Aliana Runyon, Maddie Sims, Lauren Snider and Lydia Stek

GROVEPORT GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 2-17 overall

•OCC-Buckeye standings: Pickerington Central (5-0), Lancaster (4-1), Reynoldsburg (3-2), Newark (2-3), Central Crossing (1-4), Groveport (0-5)

•Senior lost: Cassie Salva

•Key returnees: Alayna Burholt, Jillian Caldwell, Liberty Edwards, Tyairah Flowers and Ada Sayre