Canal Winchester: Water, sewage rates to expected remain stable

Canal Winchester residents and businesses likely won’t pay more for water and sewer services next year.

At its Oct. 19 meeting, City Council heard the first of three readings of legislation that would stabilize water and sewer rates at current levels for 2021.

Two years ago, council approved a four-year rate schedule that called for no increases in 2019 and 2020 and 2% increases for 2021 and 2022.

“New projections and account balances are showing much more favorable, and we (are proposing) legislation to amend the existing ordinances and forego the increases for both services for 2021,” Matt Peoples, public works director, said in his report to council. “We are grateful to be in this financial position and expect it to provide some financial relief to those hit by the virus restrictions.”

The city’s approximately 2,800 residential and business customers pay $6.33 per 1,000 gallons of water and $5.88 per 1,000 gallons for sewer service.

A typical family of four uses about 4,000 gallons of water monthly, which equates to a $50 bill, Peoples said when council approved rates in 2018.

Council also approved rate increases in 2014, increasing water rates by 2% each year from 2015 to 2018. Sewer rates remained the same in 2015 and 2016 but went up by 2% in 2017 and 2018.

“I’d love to be sitting here next year and saying we’re going to forgo the 2022 increase as well,” Peoples said.

