Chipotle opens in Groveport with drive-thru pickup lane

ThisWeek group

Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened a Groveport restaurant featuring a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane.

The store at 3870 Hamilton Road will serve customers only through the pickup lane because the indoor dining room is closed.

Customers who order via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com can measure the impact of their go-to orders on the environment. Real Foodprint, Chipotle’s sustainability tracker on the app and the website, measures orders for less carbon in the atmosphere, water saved, improved soil health, organic land supported and antibiotics avoided.