Election 2020: Groveport voters overwhelmingly approve charter amendments

Scott Gerfen

ThisWeek

Voters in Groveport approved two amendments to the city charter.

With all precincts reporting, voters approved the issue 66 percent to 34 percent, or 1,847 votes to 953 votes, according to unofficial results Nov. 3 from the Franklin County Board of Elections.

One revision changes the name of “recreation and parks” to “recreation parks and facilities management” under Article 6, which discusses the city administrator’s powers and duties.

The other amendment ensures that bonds and notes, as well as federal and state grants and loans, are considered appropriations under Article 3, which details City Council’s approval of expenditures. Appropriations would take effect immediately rather than in 30 days after council’s approval.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews