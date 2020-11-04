Canal Winchester National Barber Museum will hang outdoor mural Nov. 6

Jack McLaughlin

ThisWeek

The National Barber Museum and Hall of Fame in Canal Winchester will be adorning its memorial patio with a mural that celebrates the institution’s history.

An 8-foot by 10-foot illustration of museum founder Ed Jeffers cutting the hair of current museum director Mike Ippoliti will be added to the building’s facade at noon Friday, Nov. 6.

Instead of a photograph, the image was created by local artist David Walker using colored pencil and ink. It will depict caricatures of both men, Ippoliti said.

Walker’s illustration will be converted into a mural by Atchley Graphics in Columbus. The image will be digitally enlarged and printed on vinyl in sections that will then be laminated together and affixed to the front of the museum using heat.

“It’s not a permanent thing so if need be, we can remove it without damaging the building,” Ippoliti said.

Canal Winchester Area Historical Society President Steve Donahue said the organization is covering the $1,070 cost of the mural.

Walker is a retired postal worker and graduate of Ohio State University, where he studied fine art. He said he works in a wide variety of mediums, including sculpture, drawing, painting, and more.

While this is his first commissioned piece, his work has been displayed in downtown Canal Winchester as part of the city’s annual Art Stroll.

“I don’t think the size has hit me yet,” Walker said of the finished mural. “But I’m really glad it’s out there. I’m glad people can see it.”

According to Donahue, Walker was selected after being recommended to the museum board.

Museum officials have been searching for a way to highlight the facility’s memorial patio, which features brick pavers engraved with the names of donors.

“Sometimes people ask us where the memorial patio is after walking right by it, and we wanted to change that,” Ippoliti said. “We went through a lot of different scenarios. Someone eventually presented the idea of Ed cutting my hair, and we thought, ‘Well, why not?’ ”

The building at 135 Franklin St. is owned by the Canal Winchester school district, so museum officials required approval from the board of education – which was granted unanimously.

“I enjoy the brick buildings and the murals so I definitely think something like this would add character to the community,” school board member Kevin Butler said.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews