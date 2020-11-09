Notebook: Canal Winchester Indians girls cross country team to return all but top two

Five of the top seven runners for the Canal Winchester girls cross country team are eligible to return after the Indians made their first Division I regional meet appearance in five years.

However, the two lost to graduation were the team’s top runners.

Senior Allena Klamorick finished 26th (20 minutes, 15.1 seconds) at regional Oct. 31 at Pickerington North, leading the Indians to 313 points and 14th place behind champion Hilliard Davidson (42) as 17 teams scored. The top five teams and 20 individuals advanced to state Nov. 7 at Fortress Obetz. Senior Bonnie Butler was 54th (20:45.6).

Also scoring were sophomores Alyssa Weller (89th, 21:30.1), Brooklyne Redmon (111th, 22:14) and Marissa Klamorick (113th, 22:17.6). Other competing at regional were junior Kayla Fearing (114th, 22:19.4) and freshman Lauren Crissinger (120th, 22:30.8).

Canal Winchester has not earned a team berth to state since 2009, and the last individual to qualify was in 2011 when Kayla Scott finished seventh.

“This year has been a fun year,” Butler said. “Coming off our loss at district last year (when the team finished seventh on a tiebreaker to fall a spot short of advancing), that made us really, really hungry. I’m incredibly proud.”

Three of the boys team’s top seven runners are expected back in junior Will Keiser, sophomore Logan Hajes and freshman Josh Fearing. Senior Michael McKeon was the Indians’ top finisher seven times, including the team’s last six races.

• Senior forward Lyla Khanthachack’s 10 goals and five assists led the Groveport Madison girls soccer team, which improved by a win from last year and finished 3-10.

Sophomore midfielder Nicole Mohler added three goals for the Cruisers, who were seeded 37th in the Division I district tournament and lost 10-0 at sixth-seeded Olentangy Liberty in a second-round game Oct. 24.

“I can’t say enough about these girls taking this season in stride,” coach Mark Coyer said, noting that the Cruisers had three games canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic but did not have a case themselves. “Our season was a good one for us. We were a much better offensive team. … The freshmen, (midfielder) Eva Walton, (defender) Izzy Wilson and (midfielder) Ester Lininger were a big reason for our improvement. I’m looking forward to their development and contributions to the team’s success.”

Other players eligible to return include junior Shelby DeMattero (defender) and sophomore goalie Abenaa Rozyla-Kyei, who split time with senior Grace Marquis.

• Seventeen letterwinners – 13 juniors and four sophomores – are eligible to return for the Canal Winchester girls soccer team, which went 3-14-1 and lost to host and 26th-seeded DeSales 2-1 (4-2 on penalty kicks) in the second round of Division I district tournament Oct. 24.

The Indians, who were seeded 30th, lost eight games by one goal. They began the postseason with a 1-0 overtime win at 14th-seeded Hilliard Bradley on Oct. 21.

“I don’t believe that (our) record was an indication of our level of play,” first-year coach Larry Sullivan said. “The majority of those games were lost in the last 10 minutes, (and) I believe a lot of that had to do with our lack of varsity experience. … We have 17 letterwinners returning next year, so I believe that the future is very bright.”

Among the eligible returnees are juniors Ashlyn Hurley (forward), Mallory Lassiter (goalie) and Payton McKinlay (midfielder/forward) and sophomores Emily Fusek (forward/midfielder/defender) and Kate Ratliff (midfielder).

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

CANAL WINCHESTER CROSS COUNTRY

•OCC-Capital standings: Boys – Dublin Scioto (32), Worthington Kilbourne (54), Westerville North (90), Canal Winchester (91), Delaware (118), Big Walnut (148), Westerville South (151); Girls – Scioto (63), Canal Winchester (79), Big Walnut (97), North and South (both 101), Kilbourne (107), Delaware (113)

•Seniors lost: Boys – Dominic Babusci, Nathaniel Hoffman, Mitchel Lamb, Ian Lewis, Michael McKeon, Cian Rose, Brett Smithers and Jay Tomlinson; Girls – Bonnie Butler, Kaylor Byrd, Evelyn Cuddihy, Olivia Dearth, Lexi Kail, Allena Klamorick and Merideth McFarland

•Key returnees: Boys – Josh Fearing, Logan Hajes and Will Keiser; Girls – Lauren Crissinger, Kayla Fearing, Marissa Klamorick, Brooklyne Redmon and Alyssa Weller

•Postseason: Boys – 17th (382) at district behind champion Lancaster (91); Girls – 14th (313) at regional behind champion Hilliard Davidson (42)

CANAL WINCHESTER GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 3-14-1 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Delaware (7-0), North and Kilbourne (both 5-2), Scioto (4-2-1), Big Walnut (3-4), Canal Winchester (2-4-1), Franklin Heights (1-6), South (0-8)

•Seniors lost: Kylee Boss, Holly Counts, Elle Howard, Kaylee Deshong and Peyton Williford

•Key returnees: Emily Fusek, Ashlyn Hurley, Mallory Lassiter, Payton McKinlay and Kate Ratliff

•Postseason: Defeated Hilliard Bradley 1-0 (OT); lost to DeSales 2-1 (4-2 on penalty kicks) in second round of Division I district tournament

GROVEPORT MADISON GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 3-10 overall

•OCC-Buckeye standings: Pickerington Central (5-0), Newark (4-1), Lancaster and Reynoldsburg (both 2-2-1), Central Crossing (1-4), Groveport (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Madelyne Brown, Veronica Bumgarner, Aulda DeBessay, Samantha Gray, Jasmine Hylton, Lyla Khanthachack, Grace Marquis, Jayanna Mickey, Jennifer Perez, Mia Ramirez, Constance Rollins, Shai’Anne Russell and Emilia Zola

•Key returnees: Shelby DeMatteo, Ester Lininger, Nicole Mohler, Abenaa Rozyla-Kyei and Eva Walton

•Postseason: Lost to Olentangy Liberty 10-0 in second round of Division I district tournament