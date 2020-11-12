Groveport Madison to return to remote-learning model Nov. 18

Groveport Madison Schools will resume a remote-learning model staring Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to a release by the district.

The last day for in-person classes for Group B students is Friday, Nov. 13, and the last day for Group A is Tuesday, Nov. 17.

According to the release, the district expects to remain in remote learning until mid-January, but “will reassess conditions within the area to determine if it's safe – and we have the capacity to support – a return to in-person classes using our blended learning (hybrid) model.”

Groveport began the school year in a remote-learning model before moving to a blended-learning model Oct. 19.

“Our staff worked diligently throughout the summer to ensure that we were well prepared to implement a rigorous and highly engaging online instructional model successfully,” Superintendent Garilee Ogden said in the release. “Students adapted very well from all indications, and the online classes were very effective in accomplishing their goals.

“When we transitioned from 100 percent remote-online instruction to our blended-learning model on Oct. 19, it appeared that COVID-19 indicators in Franklin County were improving, and it was safe for us to return to in-person classes two days per week.

“Despite our best efforts to prevent the spread in our schools, the impact of the COVID pandemic in central Ohio has significantly impacted our ability to safely and effectively maintain our operations and provide the high-quality educational programming that our students need and deserve.”

The district suspended transportation services Nov. 6 following an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus among the transportation staff.

According to the release, “conditions in the schools are such that it’s struggling to cover all of their in-person classes, even when using all available substitute teachers.”

As of Nov. 12, more than 40 staff members are either infected with COVID-19 or quarantined for an extended period because of exposure to the virus. COVID-19-related student absences also are increasing, according to the release, with more than 150 students either infected or quarantined as of Nov. 12. The release said the district expects those numbers to rise in the coming weeks.

“We know that our staff and students can effectively conduct their work in a 100 percent remote-learning model,” Ogden said. “We did it for more than a month at the start of the school year. I believe the current environment is creating more turmoil and uncertainty for students, and that we need to resume 100 percent online learning for the next several weeks.”