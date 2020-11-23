Football: Canal Winchester coach Josh Stratton resigns after four seasons

Canal Winchester football coach Josh Stratton announced his resignation Nov. 23 after four seasons in which the Indians made three Division II playoff appearances and won two OCC-Capital Division championships.

Stratton, who has been a football coach for the past 18 years, said he is leaving teaching after this semester to pursue an opportunity in business.

“This isn’t about me leaving Canal. We aren’t leaving the community. I told the (players) they lost a coach but gained a fan,” said Stratton, who met with administration Nov. 20 and told the team he was stepping down during an online meeting Nov. 23. “It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’ll be home more and around my wife (Stacey) and kids (daughters Lyla, 6, and Scarlett, 2). The family needs me at home more and this opportunity gives me that chance.”

Stratton announced his resignation to the community in a letter posted on Twitter.

“I’m 40. I’ve been coaching for 18 years, most of my adult life, and building football programs for a long time,” said Stratton, a 1998 Westland graduate who won 33 games in four seasons at New Richmond before coming to Canal Winchester. “Now I get a chance to help build a business.”

Canal Winchester went 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the OCC-Capital this season and earned the program’s first playoff win since 2012 and third overall when it defeated host and 16th-seeded Mount Vernon 45-7 in a Division II, Region 7 first-round game Oct. 9. The 17th-seeded Indians fell 42-0 at top-seeded Massillon Perry a week later.

