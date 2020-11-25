Pandemic forces Canal Winchester adjusts holiday events

Scott Gerfen

Canal Winchester is ready to kick off the holiday season with its traditional Christmas in the Village – but this year’s celebration will look a little different because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Santa Claus will be socially distanced during drive-thru visits from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5. Residents can drive down Towing Path Alley via Washington Street to the Stradley Place green space, behind the city’s municipal building at 36. S. High St., where Santa will be waiting.

Everyone must remain in their vehicles.

“Normally, we block off High Street and have all kinds of activities,” Mayor Mike Ebert told City Council members during their Nov. 16 meeting. “That’s not going to happen this year. … It’s going to be totally different than what we’re used to, but it’s 2020.”

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch, Gingy the gingerbread woman and Miss Canal Winchester pageant participants will be with Santa and will deliver “special surprises” to vehicles, according to event planners.

“The last stop on the drive-thru is Santa himself, so he will be hanging out in his workshop,” said Hannah Voss, the city’s events and communications coordinator. “Kids can shout their wishes to Santa. If they want to bring a letter to give to Santa, we will have volunteers collecting them.”

Santa also has a mailbox outside of the municipal building, and he will respond to letters with return addresses.

Canal Winchester residents who can’t make it to the drive-thru event might see Santa making his way through a number of neighborhoods during a small parade from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Those neighborhoods include Canal Cove, Ashbrook Village and the Villages of Westchester. The parade route is available at canalwinchesterohio.gov.

“They’ll be driving through more neighborhoods this year since we aren’t able to congregate downtown,” Voss said.

Santa also will join this year’s BrockStrong Light Up the Night Holiday Lights Parade, which begins at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in the Canal Winchester High School parking lot.

The route has been expanding so more residents can see the parade, Voss said. More information is available at cwholidaylightsparade.com.

Last year, more than 40 vehicles participated in the parade, which benefits the BrockStrong Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed in 2015 by the family of Brock Johnson, who died from an autoimmune disease at age 14.

