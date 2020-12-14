Wrestling: Middle weights to pace Canal Winchester

An infusion of young talent, combined with four returning Division I sectional tournament placers, created Canal Winchester wrestling coach Harrison Rosch's expectations of a competitive season within the team.

Senior Cian Rose (145/152 pounds), junior Ethan McGlone (145) and sophomores Bobby Davies (113) and Mason Fry (heavyweight) all return for the Indians after placing at sectional but falling short of district.

The team graduated both its district qualifiers in Jared Mattox and Patrick Zamble.

"(Davies, Fry, McGlone and Rose) look to lead us this year. I’m also very impressed with our freshman class," said Rosch, who is in his fourth season. "We have some talented young guys who are going to contribute right away. Combine that with our returners and we feel pretty good about the lineup we could put together."

Davies went 25-17 last year. Fry went 23-21.

Junior Connor Well (220) will miss the season after tearing an ACL during the summer. He also had to sit out the football season.

Rosch feels the middle weights will be the strength of the team.

"We feel pretty confident about our lineup from 138 to 160. We have quite a few varsity lettermen (Rose, McGlone and seniors Trent Morningstar and Chase Newsome) at those weights and a couple of talented young guys," Rosch said. "I expect some very competitive wrestle-offs."

Morningstar will wrestle at 160, and Newsome will alternate between 160 and 170.

Rounding out the roster are senior Jordan Williams (220), junior Donavan Nelson (138), sophomores Jaiden Gunderson (132/138), Sean Henderson (220), Grant Jones (182), Daniel Kiptoo (132/138), Dylan Lowe (195/220), Matthew McDonnell (132) and Jack Sprague (126) and freshmen Gabe Bennett (182/195), Eli Cassady (138/145), Chase Crago (106), Micah Dollery (120), Josh Fearing (113), Manny Kothe (160), Reviteja Kumbha (182), Gavin Nelson (126/132), Matt Root (220/heavyweight) and Riley Wood (113/120).

Canal Winchester is scheduled to open Saturday, Dec. 19, at Teays Valley. The Indians begin OCC-Capital Division competition Jan. 7 at home against Dublin Scioto, hoping to improve on last year's 3-2 season in which they finished third in the league behind champion Big Walnut (5-0).

•Coach: Harrison Rosch, fourth season

•Top athletes: Bobby Davies, Mason Fry, Ethan McGlone and Cian Rose

•Key losses: Jared Mattox and Patrick Zamble

•2019-20 OCC-Capital standings: Big Walnut (5-0), Groveport (4-1), Canal Winchester (3-2), Newark (2-3), New Albany (1-4), Franklin Heights (0-5)

•2020 postseason: Ninth at sectional, 39th at district