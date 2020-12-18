Pay raises OK’d for Groveport Madison superintendent Garilee Ogden, treasurer Felicia Drummey

Jack McLaughlin

ThisWeek

The Groveport Madison Board of Education agreed Dec. 10 to amend the contracts of Superintendent Garilee Ogden and Treasurer Felicia Drummey to give both pay raises.

Ogden, who is in her third year as superintendent, received a new contract May 13 that runs from Aug. 1, 2021 until July 31, 2024. It included a base salary of $148,881 in 2021, with a 2.5% increase for the two following years.

With the new pay increase, she will earn a base salary of $160,000 annually in 2021, $164,000 in 2022 and $168,000 in 2023. The benefits package of $82,281 from the contract agreed to in May remains unchanged.

Drummey took over as district treasurer in July 2020 after a stint as interim treasurer between February and July following the departure of John Walsh. Her base salary was $130,000. Under the terms of the amended contract, she will be paid $134,000 per year between Jan. 1 2021 and August 31. 2021, when the district's new fiscal year begins. She will then earn $138,000 between Aug.1, 2021 and July 31, 2022; and $141,450 between Aug. 1 2022 and July 31, 2023, when her contract expires. Her benefits package remains at 50,069.80.

According to information from the district, the amendments were made after the board paid $20,445 to Rahmberg Stover and Associates LLC from Birmingham, Michigan, to conduct a survey to make sure employee compensation is competitive. The company was recommended by the Ohio School Boards Association.

Ogden said negotiations for classified employees will take place this spring with the expectation that a contract can be reached that will become effective Aug.1. Teacher contracts will be negotiated in 2022, and administrator contracts will be negotiated again in 2023.

Jeff Warner, district director of communications and community relations, said securing competitive salaries is important because of a shortage of quality administrative candidates.

“I think nationally, there is a shortage of people with superintendent and treasurer licenses, so it’s a tough area to recruit from because you have a very shallow pool,” Warner said. “So attracting the best you can find and making sure that you can compete in the marketplace is the No. 1 concern of any board of education, whether it’s at this particular time or any other time.

“Whether they’re not aware of them, or as an industry we’ve not done a great job of promoting those positions, it’s critically important to a community to have great quality schools and that’s what we aspire to do every day."

Ogden said she appreciated the board’s action.

“We are very honored and privileged to be working for the district and appreciate the board’s acknowledgement of seeking out the outside study that they did to make sure the district is marketable and recruiting good administrators, and so the compensation is fair across Franklin County,” she said. “I think it’s really important. We’re just privileged and honored to be able to provide our students with a really good education, and the new pay scale they adopted helps us support really good administrators and give the educational experience that our kids deserve.”

