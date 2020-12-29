Groveport in 2021: Work on Main Street corridor highlights plans

Scott Gerfen

The transformation of Groveport’s Main Street corridor is expected to begin in 2021 as the city aims to break ground on two buildings in an area where residents have long wanted to see new restaurants or retail.

Conceptual designs were created late last year for the $6 million redevelopment plan consisting of two new mixed-use buildings: one at the corner of Front and Main streets next to Ace Hardware and the other at the corner of College and Main streets, the former site of Stebe's Auto Sales.

“Our goal is not to break ground until we have leases signed,” city Administrator B.J. King said. “So we will continue to work with potential tenants and ultimately, the goal is to break ground in 2021 with an eight-month construction time frame.”

The project is known as 1847 Main, referring to the year Groveport was incorporated from two rival villages, Rarey's Port and Wirt's Grove, located on the Ohio and Erie Canal.

According to the building designs, one two-story building at College and Main streets, called Wirt's Grove, is more than 12,000 square feet, with five storefronts on the first floor and nearly 70 parking spaces.

The second building at Front and Main streets, Rarey's Port, is more than 14,000 square feet, with six storefronts. Parking would be available at the nearby municipal building.

Patio space is planned for both buildings. Construction will be funded through the sale of bonds.

“We continue to have discussions with some interested tenants, but we’re not discussing specifics as far as leases,” King said. “That will start soon.”

As part of the project, the city also plans to create a comprehensive planning study for Main Street and the “older historic downtown area” through the Groveport Community Improvement Corp., a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to enhance Groveport’s economic and community development efforts, King said.

“We first want to define what our historic downtown area is … and that sort of thing,” he said. “It’s really just an overall look at our downtown.”

Streets and water systems

Phase 2 of the $1.5 million West Bixby Road pavement rehabilitation, which includes the area between Madison Christian School and the entrance to Three Creeks Metro Park, will be completed this year, according to Stephen Farst, city engineer.

“It’s not a road widening or anything of that nature,” Farst said. “Essentially, we’re rebuilding the road pavement structure, removing it, resurfacing and stabilizing the base.”

The project includes a “shared-use path” along West Bixby Road.

“We’re generally working our way east, and we’ve tackled a lot,” Farst said. “We should be done with the road section by the fall.”

Other work will include:

• Intersection improvements, including traffic signals, at South Hamilton Road and Higgins and Directors boulevards ($516,000).

• Road improvements at Groveport Road-Main Street at Route 317 ($160,000).

Also included in Groveport’s 2021 capital budget are $30,000 for traffic-signal upgrades; $25,000 for Main Street traffic-signal poles; $35,000 for sidewalk curb-ramp upgrades; and $50,000 for sidewalk repairs.

Additionally, the capital budget earmarks $100,000 for design specifications and site selection for a new elevated water storage tank that could cost $1.1 million to build in 2022.

