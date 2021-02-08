Football: Canal Winchester tabs Jake Kuhner as next coach

Pending school board approval, Jake Kuhner will be the next football coach at Canal Winchester.

Kuhner replaces Josh Stratton, who resigned in November after going 29-13 in four seasons with three Division II playoff appearances and OCC-Capital Division championships in 2018 and 2019.

A 2003 Pickerington graduate who was a two-time state placer in wrestling and three-time state qualifier in track and field in high school, Kuhner comes to Canal Winchester from Watkins Memorial. He went 11-17 in three seasons with the Warriors and was 14-16 at Whitehall from 2012-14 as the Rams won the MSL-Ohio championship in his final year.

Kuhner was Pickerington North wrestling coach from 2015-18 and served as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator in 2017.

“Coach Kuhner is a mentally tough coach who will bring self-discipline and dedication to his sport. Being a three-sport athlete in high school, coach Kuhner understands the value of a multisport athlete and not only supports multisport athletes, but encourages (that),” athletics director Pat Durbin said Feb. 8 in a statement announcing Kuhner’s hire. “Coach Kuhner exhumes confidence and a winning attitude full of energy, drive and passion with an unwavering commitment to success. We look forward to what he will bring to not only our football team, but to our community.”

Canal Winchester went 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the league last fall and earned the program’s first playoff win since 2012 and third overall when it defeated Mount Vernon 45-7 in a Region 7 first-round game.

Among the team’s projected returnees is junior running back Stephan Byrd, who has rushed for 4,120 yards the past three seasons with 61 total touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns and saw time at linebacker late last year.

