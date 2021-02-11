Groveport City Council tables action on higher vehicle-registration fees

Scott Gerfen

Groveport City Council voted unanimously Feb. 8 to indefinitely postpone action on an ordinance that would add $5 to the fees residents pay for motor-vehicle registrations.

While no one on council commented before the vote, members Scott Lockett and Sean Cleary did speak at the Jan. 25 meeting about how now is not the time to seek higher taxes with some families struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Lance Westcamp, however, had hoped the fee would pass.

“I got eaten up on Facebook over it, but that’s OK,” he said. “I know it’s hard implementing fees for residents. When you raise rates, it’s tough. I pay just like everyone else.”

City Administrator B.J. King has told council that estimates provided by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission indicate that Groveport could collect an additional $59,000 from the higher motor-vehicle license fees.

Since March 2018, the state has allowed counties, municipalities and townships to impose the additional $5 fee on permissive motor-vehicle taxes, with the goal of increasing the amount of money available for road repairs.

Permissive-tax revenue is to be used by the counties and taxing districts for "planning, constructing, improving, maintaining and repairing public roads, highways, streets, and for maintaining and repair of bridges and viaducts," according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles website, bmv.ohio.gov.

The state permits up to 11 such increases of $5 each, but only six may be in effect at any one time in any single taxing district, which is either a municipality (incorporated village or city) or township.

