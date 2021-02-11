Groveport to start livestreaming City Council meetings

Residents should soon be able to watch Groveport City Council meetings from their computers or tablets.

The city expects livestream meetings beginning with council’s regularly scheduled gathering at 6:30 p.m. March 8, City Administrator B.J. King said.

Council’s regular meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays of each month; its Committee of the Whole meeting convenes at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday at the Groveport Municipal Building, 655 Blacklick St.

“Residents will simply be able to click a link and see and hear the meetings,” King said. “However, there is not an opportunity for interaction. They cannot type a comment or ask a question.”

During the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, residents have been permitted to attend council meetings and provide comments if they follow health and safety guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Some council members have participated virtually at times.

The livestreamed meetings will give residents another option to keep up with their local government, King said.

A link to the livestreamed meetings can be found at groveport.org under council’s “Agendas & Minutes” section.

Groveport has been working with Granicus, a Denver-based technology company that creates websites and manages legislation for governments and public organizations. The company also offers an “add on” to livestream meetings through its software, King said.

“To purchase the equipment was between $7,000 and $8,000,” he said. “We were able to use some of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding because it is an appropriate use of the funding.”

Council meetings also will be recorded and available on demand.

Many city councils and school boards began meeting electronically last year because of the pandemic.

In March 2020, Gov. Mike DeWine signed COVID-19 response legislation that included a provision allowing open meetings to be conducted electronically if the public is notified and can participate.

Ohio House Bill 404, signed by DeWine, allows public bodies to hold virtual meetings and hearings until at least July 1, 2021.

Logistics have varied from community to community, but one significant aspect of remote-access or livestream meetings is how residents can provide feedback.

King said Groveport residents always have been able to submit written comments to council.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also provided guidance in a March 2020 letter to school boards, city councils and other local legislative bodies on livestreaming public meetings during the public-health crisis. However, it was not an official legal opinion.

Yost encouraged public bodies to consult with their legal counsels.

