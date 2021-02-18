Swimming: Shawn Elizondo steps down as Canal Winchester coach

Shawn Elizondo is resigning as Canal Winchester swimming coach after three seasons, he announced Feb. 18.

Elizondo previously had been an assistant under Julie Pastor for two years.

His son, Lucas, is a senior for the Indians, whose season was shortened to three weeks because of a lack of meets due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Lucas Elizondo was sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.28 seconds) and helped the Indians’ 200 free relay and 200 medley relay to third-place finishes in a Division I sectional Feb. 13 at Upper Arlington.

Canal Winchester did not advance any swimmers to district Feb. 21 at Bowling Green.

“I am proud of our team and the five four-year seniors for hanging in there through all of the obstacles we faced,” Shawn Elizondo said. “I wish I could have done more for them, but without a budget and operating as a club sport, it was not possible. Unfortunately, we ended our season at sectional and that is a hard thing to accept. I wish the best for the team (in the) years to come.”

