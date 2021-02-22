Wrestling: Canal Winchester Indians' Cian Rose hopes more offensive approach pays off in postseason

Canal Winchester wrestler Cian Rose has had at least two reasons to push the issue this season.

Thanks to various injuries, the senior hasn’t had a complete season since he was a freshman. That is in addition to the urgency Rose knew would arrive as his career winds down within the next month, beginning with a Division I sectional Feb. 27 at Watkins Memorial.

Rose finds himself thriving on a more offensive style, as he was 12-4 at 138 pounds before finishing the regular season Feb. 19 at Westerville South.

“It’s working out,” Rose said. “My junior year, I was very defensive and even at the beginning of this year, I didn’t have much offense. Over the past couple weeks, we’ve developed something that will work for me. I’m more offensive. Getting injured and then having a short year last year, I was more passive. I was scared of getting injured again.”

After going 23-10 as a freshman and earning a district berth at 106 pounds, Rose missed his sophomore season because of a broken growth plate and torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He sat out the first several weeks of his junior season because of a sprained left MCL, not returning until late January.

Rose finished 4-10 overall and placed sixth at sectional. He served as a student coach last year when he was not competing.

“He’s developed into a really great leader. Sometimes you don’t realize what you have until toward the end when he’s about to leave and we’re going to miss the leadership,” coach Harrison Rosch said. “He’s had his own kind of adversity to deal with but that hasn’t set him back in terms of his leadership role. He’s a team-oriented person. He’s not as much focused on himself as trying to get everyone else better.”

Rosch said Rose’s adjusted style plays off his natural talents.

“Sometimes you struggle to get kids to open up with their offense and not wrestle defensively but try to score a lot of points,” Rosch said. “He’s creating offense and having success. He’s scoring on big moves. He likes to wrestle upper body. He’s going after it and not wrestling with any fear. He’s trying to attack the entire time.”

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to district March 6 and 7 at Hilliard Darby.

“It’s been an arduous season of ups and downs, but we’ve been preaching to the guys to embrace every opportunity they have to go out and wrestle,” Rosch said. “Embrace the situation and be thankful and grateful to compete. We’re focusing on getting ourselves back and ready physically to push over the next few weeks.”

Rose plans to attend Arizona State and major in computer information systems. Rose was born in Phoenix, although his parents grew up in Ohio and he has spent most of his life here.

First, however, Rose has unfinished business.

“I’m excited for the postseason to come, but I don’t want it to be over,” Rose said. “This is my final shot. I have to put everything out there.”

