Canadian company bringing 200 jobs to Groveport's warehouse district

Scott Gerfen

ThisWeek

The former Kmart distribution center in Groveport’s warehouse district has a new tenant expected to create approximately 200 new manufacturing jobs.

Canada-based KDC/ONE, a contract manufacturer and custom formulator of personal care and beauty products, will occupy 569,000 square feet at 4400 S. Hamilton Road, a $90 million capital investment project.

The plan is to begin operations in the third quarter of this year, the company stated in a release.

“The Groveport expansion is a testament to the success and the support we have experienced in the Columbus area,” Ian Kalinosky, president of specialty retail for KDC/ONE, said in the release. “Customer service is central to all we do, and the proximity to our customers, local talent, as well as the support that we received from One Columbus, Jobs Ohio and the city of Groveport were deciding factors to increase our footprint and investment in Ohio.”

The Groveport facility will complement the company’s existing manufacturing sites in Columbus and the “state-of-the-art innovation center” in New Albany, according to the release.

“The capability to formulate products and quickly scale production all within the area is a key differentiator for us and offers our customers a competitive edge,” Nick Whitley, KDC/ONE CEO, said in the release. “The access and logistical advantages exhibited in Columbus have served our business well and support our innovative solutions.

“Now we can leverage the added capacity to take advantage of current trends, ramp production and quickly bring them to market maintaining product pipelines for our customers."

Groveport City Council approved a financial agreement with the company in November 2020, an annual tax credit in the form of an incentive payment equal to 35% of the annual gross withholdings, according to Jeff Green, Groveport assistant city administrator and development director.

“This project means a lot to the city because it’s not only 200-plus new manufacturing jobs in one of our oldest industrial buildings, we’re also really happy to see the building repurposed for manufacturing,” he said.

The company has begun recruiting for positions, which will pay between $15 and $30 per hour, depending on the necessary skill level, according to Michael Salzillo, KDC/One vice president of global communications. More information is available at kdc-one.com/careers.

KDC/ONE is headquartered in Longueuil, Québec, and employs more than 15,000 people across 24 facilities around the world. KDC/ONE also operates 27 research-and-development labs and innovation centers.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews