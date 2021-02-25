Paul Smathers named principal at Groveport Madison High School

Jack McLaughlin

Paul Smathers has been named principal of Groveport Madison High School, according to a release Feb. 24 by the district.

Smathers, who joined the district in 2019 as the director of safety and community relations, has been interim principal since September. He replaces Jaivir Singh, who resigned.

Smathers currently receives a salary of $133,837. Effective Aug. 1, his salary will increase to $135,531 and will receive benefits of $35,113.55 for a total compensation of $170,644.55.

“Preparing students with the knowledge and skills they need to compete in our world following graduation, promoting personal responsibility, and supporting students’ social emotional development will always be among my top priorities,” Smathers said.

Smathers has 15 years of experience as a principal and five years as an assistant principal.

“I have known Paul for 13 years and have always been impressed with his unwavering commitment to his students academic needs, social-emotional development, and their overall health and well-being,” Superintendent Garilee Ogden said.

