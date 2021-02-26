Canal Winchester to spend $745K on street program this year

Scott Gerfen

ThisWeek

Repairs and upgrades to streets, sidewalks and bike paths throughout Canal Winchester are expected to begin in April as part of the city’s 2021 street program.

City Council unanimously approved a contract with Strawser Paving Inc. during its Feb. 16 meeting after receiving bids from four companies.

Strawser submitted the lowest base bid of $685,690 with an alternate bid of $59,589 for additional work for a total contract worth $745,279. A second alternate bid from Stawser of $75,419 was not accepted.

The other companies submitting bids included Columbus Asphalt Paving Inc. ($751,672 base bid; $66,414 and $52,783 alternate bids), George J. Igel & Co. Inc. ($788,563 base bid; $63,275 and $47,512 alternate bids) and Decker Construction Co. ($858,166 base bid; $95,076 and $54,136 alternate bids).

“Strawser has performed this project in the past for us as well as a number of other roadway and transportation projects,” city Construction Services Administrator Bill Sims told council.

The cost is lower than the $889,709 price tag for last year’s work, which was completed by Columbus Asphalt Paving Inc. That was the most the city has spent on street and sidewalk repairs and maintenance, Sims said at that time.

Typically, the street work includes resurfacing and filling cracks on asphalt pavement, Sims said.

The city expects to complete work on the following areas as part of this year’s program:

• West Waterloo Street: The roadway from Chesterville Drive east to Pfeifer Drive will be milled and resurfaced. New thermoplastic striping will be installed on the road. The West Waterloo Street bike path also will receive a surface treatment.

• Ashbrook Village: Asphalt pavement milling and resurfacing is planned for Blue Ash, White Ash, Iris, Brooks Bend and Edgewater courts.

• Villages at Westchester: Asphalt pavement milling and resurfacing is planned for Fox Hill Drive. Sidewalk ramps will be improved, as necessary.

• West Fairfield Street: Reconstruct West Fairfield Street from North High Street to Highland Avenue.

• Groveport Road path: The existing sidewalk along Groveport Road from West Street to Washington Street will be replaced with an eight-foot path.

The city’s sidewalk program also affords residents the opportunity to opt in to a cost-sharing program, which replaces deteriorating and uneven sidewalks in designated areas of town. Under Ohio law, it is the responsibility of the abutting property owner to maintain adjacent sidewalks. However, the city’s program will pay up to half of the “reasonable and customary costs” of sidewalk repairs.

This spring’s work area for sidewalks will focus on the Winchester Village subdivision’s Pfeifer Drive; Fallen Timber, Portage and Daventry courts; and Jones and Carriage places.

More information about the street program is available at https://tinyurl.com/sun8cks2.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews