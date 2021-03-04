Canal Winchester to expand in-person learning starting March 22

Jack McLaughlin

ThisWeek

The Canal Winchester school district will expand in-person learning for students starting March 22.

Superintendent James Sotlar said during a March 3 school board meeting that students enrolled in the district’s hybrid learning model – in which they are split into two groups and attend in-person classes two days each week – will attend school in person four days a week beginning March 22 and five days a week beginning May 3.

Students enrolled in the district’s remote-learning option, the Canal Winchester Online Learning Academy, will not be affected by the return. Students not wanting to return to in-person learning under the new plan can transfer to the online academy.

Sotlar was given authority by the board last August to oversee the district’s return-to-school plan. He cited a decline in the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases since the end of 2020 as the primary reason for bringing students back. He also stressed the importance of in-person learning.

“I’m always going to consider the health and wellness of our students and staff, No. 1, but I also have to look at the academic and social and emotional needs of our kids – and our kids truly need to be back in school,” Sotlar said.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews