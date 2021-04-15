Softball: Groveport Madison Cruisers' Kendyll Cahill tosses perfect game

Groveport Madison softball pitcher Kendyll Cahill threw her first career perfect game April 15, striking out 12 and also hitting a home run as the Cruisers defeated visiting Reynoldsburg 10-0 in five innings.

Forty-five of the junior’s 52 pitches were strikes.

It was her ninth double-digit strikeout of the game of the season as Groveport won its third game in as many days and improved to 6-7.

“I like to be dominant (in the circle) and strike out as many girls as I can. I’ve always had that mindset,” Cahill said. “We hit the ball well (April 15). We were loose and had a lot of confidence in ourselves.”

Cahill blasted a two-run home run in the second inning, her sixth of the season, and finished with three RBI.

The game also was the OCC-Buckeye Division opener for both teams.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave