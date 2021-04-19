Wrestling: Shawn Cassady named new coach of Canal Winchester Indians

Less than a month after coaching the first state champion in the history of the Canal Winchester wrestling program, Shawn Cassady has a chance to work for similar results at the varsity level.

Cassady was named the Indians’ new coach April 19, succeeding Harrison Rosch.

Cassady has been the middle school coach for the past four years. On March 21, eighth-grader Izzy Jackson won the 175-pound championship in the Ohio Athletic Committee state tournament at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

“I am so excited to take this program over. It has been in great hands the last four years and I’m proud that I was a part of it with the middle school,” Cassady said. “I’m looking forward to getting started, finding coaches and getting the kids working out.”

Cassady wrestled at Gahanna and Heidelberg and coached in the Sycamore Mohawk and Lancaster programs before coming to Canal Winchester. He teaches at Canal Winchester Middle School, where he also coaches baseball and football.

Rosch coached the Indians for four seasons but stepped down to continue his education.

