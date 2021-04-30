Groveport Madison schedules in-person graduation for June 4

Jack McLaughlin

Groveport Madison High School will hold an outdoor, in-person graduation ceremony this year with no limit on the number of guests.

A year ago, the district canceled its traditional graduation plans because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The class of 2021 will graduate at 7 p.m. June 4 at Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz, with a rain date of 7 p.m. June 11, also at Fortress Obetz, which regularly holds sporting events, concerts and trade shows.

Jeff Warner, the district’s director of communications and community relations, said the venue’s 6,500-person capacity was critical to officials using it for graduation.

“The primary advantage to holding graduation at The Fortress is there is no limit to the number of guests students may have,” Warner said.

Initially, the district had planned to hold the ceremony at World Harvest Church in Canal Winchester, but – following Gov. Mike DeWine’s April 5 decision to lift size restrictions for outdoor gatherings – officials decided to regroup and sent a survey to students and parents to determine which option was preferred.

Had the ceremony been held indoors at World Harvest Church, the number of allowed guests for graduating students would have been limited.

Superintendent Garilee Ogden said the district has been working closely with the Department of Health to ensure each school in the district is meeting safety guidelines.

