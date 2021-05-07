Art Stroll, Kris Sims dinner return to Canal Winchester calendar

Scott Gerfen

Canal Winchester is prepared to welcome back two traditional spring events that fell victim to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic last year.

Residents will be able to take in the Art on the Canal Art Stroll from noon to 6 p.m. May 15 in the historic downtown area and help raise money for cancer research at the Kris Sims Memorial Relay For Life Dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 19 at the Frances Steube Community Center, 22. S. Trine St.

Nearly 40 central Ohio artists, authors and crafters have committed to appear at this year’s Art Stroll, according to Karen Stiles, executive director of Destination: Canal Winchester, which sponsors the event.

“This was something that we could bring back and easily spread out to allow for appropriate social distancing,” she said. “With that in mind, we’ve totally changed the event’s footprint from 2019.”

Two years ago, all artists’ tents were set up in the Stradley Park area. However, this year’s displays will be spread out in front of businesses and homes along South and North High streets.

A few artists will be selling items inside local businesses, Stiles said.

“Our artists will have everything from paintings and sketches to photography, jewelry, pottery and woodworking – art of all different types,” she said.

The Art Stroll also features music, including the Canal Winchester High School steel drum band, dancing and food trucks.

“I think the community is anxious to get out and do things again,” Stiles said.

Relay For Life

For more than a decade, Canal Winchester’s elected leaders and staff have waited tables for tips at the annual Kris Sims dinner, named in honor of the woman who started the city's Relay For Life team to raise money for cancer research long before she was diagnosed with cancer herself - a disease that eventually took her life.

Her husband, Bill, the city’s construction services administrator, will be among those waiting tables for the Village People 4 A Cure team.

The three-course meal will include a house salad and bread, spaghetti and meatballs, a desert and iced tea, lemonade or coffee. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 per child age 10 and younger.

Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the event “while supplies last,” according to a news release.

Carryout dinners also will be available.

“Guests are expected to follow all current public-health guidelines, including wearing a facial covering when not seated at the dining table,” the news release said.

In addition to the dinner, the team will have a 50/50 raffle, with the winner announced at the end of the evening.

All tips and proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life virtual event on June 26.

In 2019, approximately 100 people attended the dinner and raised more than $2,500 for Relay For Life, according to city Finance Director Amanda Jackson.

