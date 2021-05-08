Notebook: Groveport Madison Cruisers' Casey Humphrey adds tennis to her résumé

Graduation and a potential career in college basketball aren’t the only things on Casey Humphrey’s mind as her senior year winds down.

After three seasons in which she scored more than 800 points for the Groveport Madison girls basketball team as a point and shooting guard, Humphrey is closing her prep athletics career on the tennis court.

She and her brother Jason Robertson, a junior who took up tennis as a freshman, are playing first doubles and had a team-leading three wins before a May 5 match against Westerville Central.

“I decided I wanted to play together with my brother so I figured I’d try it out,” said Humphrey, who averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals this winter and was named second-team all-OCC-Buckeye Division and honorable mention all-district. “I like the toughness. You really have to move and have precise hits to score. Really, the biggest difference is getting used to playing with a racket and a ball. In basketball, you’re just dealing with a ball.

“Our chemistry is huge. We know each other so well, and we know how to play well together.”

Humphrey and Robertson will remain a doubles team for a Division I sectional tournament May 13 and 15 at Hilliard Bradley.

Andrew Gacnik, Cooper Jones and Massar Yade will play singles, and the other doubles team is Zach Copeland and Isa Suzuki.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles advance to district May 20 and 22 at Reynoldsburg.

Groveport was 0-10 overall before May 5 and was scheduled to finish the regular season May 11 at Hartley.

•The Canal Winchester boys tennis team will participate in a Division I sectional May 13 and 15 at Reynoldsburg, and coach Jill Welsh hopes the Indians will be even more competitive there than they have been with each other throughout the season.

Jake Chapman, Greyson Dunbar and Jeremy Irby will remain at singles, and the doubles teams will consist of Mark Hatley and Jameson Hippler and Jack Jenkins and Luke Twiss.

“They’re extremely competitive. We have to have competitive practices with games because they love to play and challenge each other,” Welsh said. “We have such a mixture of players from other sports that I knew it would be competitive, and we haven’t had some guys in certain matches, so we’ve been able to move them around between courts when we’ve had to and we’ve been fine.”

Canal Winchester was 3-7 overall before playing Grandview Heights on May 11 and was 0-6 in the OCC-Capital pending their final league match against Franklin Heights, which was postponed from May 6.

•Led by several state-ranked athletes, the Canal Winchester boys track and field team will try to win its second consecutive OCC-Capital championship in the league meet May 13 and 15 at Westerville North.

Korbin Martino is defending league champion in the 200 and 400 meters, events in which the Penn State recruit was ranked first in the state as of May 3 by Athletic.net with times of 21.35 and 47.31, respectively.

Teammate Dylan Randall was top-ranked in the 100 (10.64), and both have competed on the top-ranked 800 relay (1:27.21) and 1,600 relay (3:21.94).

The Indians scored 173 points in the league meet two years ago to finish 65 points ahead of runner-up Groveport, which will compete in the OCC-Buckeye meet May 13 and 15 at Lancaster after the latest OCC realignment.

Canal Winchester’s girls were second (113) in the 2019 league meet behind Big Walnut.

Groveport’s girls tied for fourth with Newark (67).

The OCC-Buckeye meet is highlighted by defending Division I state boys champion Pickerington Central.

In both meets, field events are split between May 13 and 15. The 3,200 relay and running preliminaries will take place May 13, with finals for the running events May 15.

The Cruisers and Indians then will compete in Division I district meets at Hilliard Darby.

Canal Winchester is in district 1, for which the 3,200 relay final and running preliminaries are May 18, field events are May 20 and finals for other running events take place May 22.

Groveport is in district 2. Field event finals are May 18, the 3,200 relay final and running preliminaries are May 19 and the remaining running finals are May 22.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the regional meet May 26 and 28 at Pickerington North.

