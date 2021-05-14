Canal Winchester, Groveport pools to open with restrictions

Scott Gerfen

Grab your swimsuit, sunscreen and flip-flops.

Canal Winchester and Groveport are ready to welcome back a summer tradition after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic dried up the pool season a year ago.

“We want to be able to give our residents a sense of normalcy this year,” said Hannah Voss, Canal Winchester’s events and communications coordinator.

The Canal Winchester Municipal Pool, 180 Groveport Road, opens May 28.

The Groveport Aquatic Center, 7370 Groveport Road, opens Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31, but will close for three days before reopening June 4.

However, don’t expect to see crowded pool decks.

Capacity restrictions, social-distancing protocols and limited hours will be enforced, according to officials from both cities.

“We will have two sessions a day, both for three hours,” Groveport city Administrator B.J. King said. “People will have to preregister. They can do that online or stop by the recreation center. Our capacity will be limited to 160 people each session.”

Normal operating capacity is 1,000 patrons, King said.

General operating hours will be from noon-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. The hour in between will allow for disinfection and cleaning, he said.

“After being closed last year, we thought it was really important to offer some level of swimming to the community,” King said.

Groveport pool patrons will be required to wear face masks while waiting in line, entering the facility, walking on the pool deck, using the restroom, leaving the facility and when talking with city staff.

Face masks are not required when sitting on the pool deck or grass spaces or at picnic tables.

Face coverings are not permitted while in the water.

“I’m hopeful as the summer goes on that things will start to improve and requirements will start to be rolled back and we can start being a little looser with our restrictions,” King said.

Groveport will not sell season passes this year. Day passes are $8 for city residents and $12 for nonresidents. Children ages 2 and under are free.

Canal Winchester is offering both membership and daily admission rates. However, prepaid reservations are required to visit the pool. Two sessions, noon-3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m., will be held Monday through Saturday. Only the noon-3:30 p.m. session is available Sunday.

Reservations can be made online starting at 8 a.m. with residents and members allowed to register three days in advance and nonresidents two days in advance. Capacity will be limited to 100 guests per session, Voss said.

Season family memberships cost $199 for residents and $239 for nonresidents. Individual memberships cost $99 for residents and $119 for nonresidents. Day passes are priced at $5.

Children under 2 and residents older than 60 are free but still must register, according to the city’s website.

“A membership, depending on how often you plan on visiting, might be a good option,” Voss said.

For more information, visit canalwinchesterohio.gov and groveport.org.

