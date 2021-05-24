Canal Winchester swimming pool: Policy updated to allow general admission

Scott Gerfen

Those wanting to take a dip in the Canal Winchester Municipal Swimming Pool no longer will have to prepay for a reservation, the city announced in a news release May 24.

The pool, at 180 Groveport Road, opens at 4 p.m. May 28 and will be open for general admission from noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Day passes are priced at $5.

Season family memberships cost $199 for residents and $239 for others. Individual memberships cost $99 for residents and $119 for others.

Children under 2 and residents older than 60 will be admitted for free.

“Guests that are feeling ill or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should stay home,” the release said. “Following current health guidelines, guests that are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask when not in the pool. This includes moving around on the pool deck, using the restrooms, visiting the concession stand and entering/exiting the facility.”

Canal Winchester initially announced two daily swimming sessions and required prepaid reservations to visit the pool.

More information is available at canalwinchesterohio.gov.

The Groveport Aquatic Center, 7370 Groveport Road, also will open Memorial Day weekend with a revised schedule.

Generally, the pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Groveport will not sell season passes this year. Day passes are $8 for city residents and $12 for others. Children ages 2 and under will be admitted for free.

Find more information at groveport.org.

