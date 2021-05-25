New Albany deputy principal Amy Warren named principal at Canal Winchester High School

Jack McLaughlin

ThisWeek

Amy Warren has been named principal at Canal Winchester High School, Canal Winchester Schools officials announced in a news release May 19.

Warren replaces Kirk Henderson, who accepted the position of assistant superintendent of Circleville City Schools.

Warren has been the deputy principal at New Albany High School for five years and previously was lead assistant principal at Lakeview Junior High School in Pickerington.

Warren will have an annual salary of $111,307, and her total compensation initially is $128,504, not including the value of her insurance plan, which she had not selected yet, according to the district treasurer Nick Roberts.

Her contract is for three years, and it begins Aug. 1, according to the district.

She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Marygrove College and earned her bachelor’s degree from Ohio University.

“Mrs. Warren is a strong instructional leader and has experience leading staff through instructional shifts, data assessment and curriculum change,” Superintendent James Sotlar said in a district release.

“She will hold our staff and students to high expectations while ensuring they are provided the support to be successful. We are very excited to welcome her as a member to the Canal Winchester family; she’s going to be a great asset to us.”

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews