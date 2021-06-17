Chad Grashel resigns from Groveport City Council; interviews set June 21 to fill vacancy

Scott Gerfen

Groveport City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. June 21 at 655 Blacklick St. to interview possible replacements for Councilman Chad Grashel, who resigned because he is moving to New Albany.

Grashel, 38, attended his last council meeting June 14. He was first appointed in April 2018 to fill the unexpired term of former member Marvin Stevens; that term expires Dec. 31.

“It has been a blessing to be part of the Groveport community and an honor to serve the residents on City Council,” Grashel said. “When I moved here, this community welcomed and embraced me as one of their own. Some of the best people you will find grew up and still live right here in Groveport.”

His replacement will finish the unexpired term.

According to the city charter, City Council has 30 days from the date of a council member’s resignation to name a replacement. If council has not named a replacement within that time, Mayor Lance Westcamp has the authority to appoint one.

Grashel joined council with local business as his top priority.

“After growing up in a similar small town, I appreciate the emphasis city leadership has placed on keeping the charm that makes the town so special while looking to the future for ways to make the experience of living here even better,” he said.

