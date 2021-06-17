Delaney's Diner, Preston's and Mmelo are first to sign on for Groveport’s 1847 Main project

Scott Gerfen

ThisWeek USA TODAY Network

The first tenants have signed leases for Groveport’s $7.6 million Main Street redevelopment project.

“We have some top-notch businesses coming here,” said Jeff Green, assistant city administrator and development director.

Delaney’s Diner, which offers breakfast, lunch and brunch and has locations in Westerville and Reynoldsburg, will occupy roughly 4,000 square feet with a patio on the west end of the Rarey’s Port building at 674 Main St.

Preston’s, whose menu includes burgers and honey-fried chicken, will use about 3,000 square feet of the Wirt’s Grove building at 480 Main St., and Mmelo Confectionary & Café, which specializes in high-end chocolates and confections as well as breads and pastries, will move into about 2,300 square feet of the building.

Preston’s has a spot in Columbus’ downtown North Market and soon will open in a space at the new Columbus Crew stadium.

Mmelo has a café in the Mettler Toledo building at Polaris.

“These businesses are a great fit for the downtown and really, the community in general, because they’ll add additional dining options, with Delaney’s being the only restaurant in town besides Waffle House to offer breakfast all day,” Green said.

Each lease is for 10 years, starting at $14 per square foot, with increases at the end of two years and then yearly through the end of the 10-year term, Green said.

The Groveport Community Improvement Corp. approved the leases June 2. Construction of the Rarey’s Port building is set to begin the last week of July, with completion scheduled for late March 2022. Wirt’s Grove construction will begin in August, with a completion date of April 2022. Green noted that work has been delayed due to the availability of building materials.

The project is known as 1847 Main, referring to the year Groveport was incorporated from two rival villages, Rarey's Port and Wirt's Grove, located on the Ohio and Erie Canal.

Conceptual designs were created late last year for a redevelopment plan consisting of two new mixed-use buildings: one at the corner of Front and Main streets next to Ace Hardware and the other at the corner of College and Main streets, the former site of Stebe's Auto Sales.

The two-story Wirt’s Grove at College and Main streets will have more than 12,000 square feet with five storefronts on the first floor and nearly 70 parking spaces.

Rarey's Port at Front and Main streets will offer more than 14,000 square feet, with six storefronts. Parking will be available at the nearby municipal building.

City Finance Director Jason Carr has said Groveport is funding construction costs through a combination of nontax and tax-revenue bonds.

